Iraq, UAE to seek a "sustainable partnership" in a visit of al-Sudani to the Gulf monarchy soon

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday said that he will be visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) soon.

"In this visit, we will seek a sustainable partnership between our countries and people," al-Sudani told reporters, "we do not forget the diplomatic role UAE played to prop up Iraq."

"We will discuss with our siblings in the Emirates exchanging expertise in all domains," he added, "the Emirates is one of Iraq's largest commercial partners. We share a trading volume of 16 billion dollars."

Al-Sudani said he will discuss with UAE's ruler, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the latest updates on the diplomatic level and the "positive results" of the Baghdad II meeting.

"The visit reflects the government's commitment to combating corruption," he concluded.