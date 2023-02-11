Iraq, UAE to boost trade exchanges, joint statement

Shafaq News / The media office of Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, disclosed the details of his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.

A statement issued by the office said that the two parties discussed bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between the two countries, in addition to other matters of common interest.

Al-Sudani and Al Nahyan stressed the importance of convening the tenth session of the joint committee between the two countries, on account of its important impact on strengthening their relations and following up on all bilateral files.

According to the statement, The two sides agreed to support existing and future Emirati investments in Iraq, open horizons for new partnerships, and address challenges by transforming them into opportunities that benefit the UAE and Iraqi economies, in a manner that reflects the spirit of fraternity and friendship between the leadership of both countries and their brotherly peoples. The two countries will also work to boost trade exchanges, and to build on the significant growth witnessed by their intra-trade during the past years, given that non-oil bilateral trade hit around $17.5 billion in 2022.

They also agreed to expand and develop cooperation in the fields of health, tourism, culture, and sports, due to the importance of these sectors in strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.

The two sides affirmed their keenness to support stability in the region and achieve prosperity for its peoples, by promoting communication, dialogue and building bridges of coordination, which is the best way to ensure regional and international stability, security and prosperity.

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister hailed the pioneering role played by the United Arab Emirates in addressing climate change, extending congratulations for the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) during the current year. The two parties agreed to enhance environmental cooperation and control climate change