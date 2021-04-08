Iraq-U.S. strategic dialogue is a positive step to return stability, Al-Fatah Alliance

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, declared, on Thursday, that the third round of the Iraq-U.S. strategic dialogue is a step to remove all foreign forces from the Country.

The Alliance praised in a statement “the Iraqi interlocutor” who assists in changing the mission of the Global Coalition forces from “a fighting mission to an advisory-training mission,” and “we consider it a positive step in achieving full national sovereignty and the return of stability to all parts of the country."

"This requires speeding up the formation of the Strategic Dialogue Higher Coordination Committee for setting a short-term timetable for all foreign forces to withdraw from Iraq as soon as possible."

The Alliance also called "the Iraqi security forces to take back control on the Iraqi air bases, especially Harir in Erbil and Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar.

U.S. and Iraq carried out the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference on Wednesday, which is the third round, and the first since President Joe Biden entered office and the

Both sides tackled security, economic, energy and education cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides said in a joint statement “The two countries reaffirmed the importance of the strategic relationship and their determination to continue to take steps to enhance it in the interest of both countries and to achieve security, stability, and prosperity in the region. The United States welcomed the opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen its partnership with Iraq.”