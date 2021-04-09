Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq-U.S. Strategic Dialogue shows the strong commitment of President Biden to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-09T05:56:29+0000
Iraq-U.S. Strategic Dialogue shows the strong commitment of President Biden to Iraq

Shafaq News / The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Toller, expressed concern over the frequent attacks that targeting convoys carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition.

Toller told a group of journalists that "the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington focused on common aspects and on the interest of Iraq” adding that the Dialogue shows “the strong commitment of President Biden to this country.”

The U.S. ambassador expressed concern over the frequent attacks that targeting convoys for the US-led Coalition, but saying Washington is “satisfied for the strong support provided by the Iraqi government in protecting foreign installations."

The foreign troops and installations are exposed to almost daily attacks in Iraq, particularly those for the Americans including the embassy in the heavily-fortified Green Zone and the military bases.

Most of attacks caused no causalities, with no claim of responsibility.

related

Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

Date: 2020-11-27 06:53:13
Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

Biden administration at crossroads in Iraq, Afghanistan, The GAZETTE

Date: 2021-01-23 16:31:14
Biden administration at crossroads in Iraq, Afghanistan, The GAZETTE

MP of the Iraqi Front highlights Al-Kadhimi's biggest challenge during Biden's term

Date: 2021-01-24 11:50:16
MP of the Iraqi Front highlights Al-Kadhimi's biggest challenge during Biden's term

Biden discussed with Al-Kadhimi the recent Erbil attack, White House says

Date: 2021-02-24 05:59:43
Biden discussed with Al-Kadhimi the recent Erbil attack, White House says

“Iran cannot act with impunity”, Biden says

Date: 2021-02-27 05:51:01
“Iran cannot act with impunity”, Biden says

Satellite images reveal extent of damage caused by Biden administration's first military action

Date: 2021-02-27 20:58:14
Satellite images reveal extent of damage caused by Biden administration's first military action

Biden called off strike against second target in Syria to avoid killing civilians, say officials

Date: 2021-03-05 06:04:32
Biden called off strike against second target in Syria to avoid killing civilians, say officials

Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says

Date: 2020-11-08 11:10:26
Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says