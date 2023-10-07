Iraq, Turkmenistan forge gas deal to boost energy diversification

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani of Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday for the importation of gas from Turkmenistan.
The signing ceremony, which took place during a meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of State for Gas Affairs, Maksad Babayev, and his accompanying delegation, marks a significant milestone in the Iraqi government's vision to secure its energy future.
According to a statement released by Al-Sudani's office, the discussions revolved around bilateral relations between the two nations and explored avenues for their enhancement, particularly in the energy and gas sectors. The talks culminated in the signing of a joint memorandum of understanding, paving the way for the importation of Turkmen gas to meet the needs of Iraq's production facilities and electrical grid.
"The Iraqi government acknowledges the paramount importance of the energy sector, considering it a cornerstone for economic development. We have prioritized it and are diligently working towards its diversification," remarked Prime Minister Al-Sudani, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing the vitality of key sectors of the economy.
While Iraq possesses substantial natural gas resources, the optimal utilization of these resources has been a delayed endeavor. Al-Sudani highlighted the need for strategic investment and acknowledged the time required to harness the country's gas wealth effectively.
The decision to import Turkmen gas aligns seamlessly with the government's overarching strategy to diversify gas imports, ensuring a continuous power supply for the nation's electricity generation plants, he added.
In response, Babayev conveyed the warm regards of Turkmenistan's President to Prime Minister Al-Sudani and expressed his nation's keen interest in bolstering mutual cooperation across various domains. This collaborative effort, he stated, is geared towards advancing the bilateral relationship between Iraq and Turkmenistan while serving the best interests of their respective populations.