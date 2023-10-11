Iraq, Syria call for unified Arab position against Israeli violations

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, issued a joint call for a unified Arab stance against Israeli violations.

The call came during a meeting between the Iraqi Foreign Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic on the sidelines of the emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League held at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo. The meeting focused on the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the "necessity of adopting a common Arab stance to halt the ongoing violations committed by the occupying authorities against the Palestinian people, which have been the main cause of the tension in the Palestinian territories."

Both ministers underscored "the importance of adhering to international resolutions ignored by the Zionist entity and continuing regional and international efforts to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, establish their independent state, and maintain its capital in Jerusalem."

The Syrian Foreign Minister praised the statement issued by the Iraqi government regarding "the Israeli aggression, noting that this position is not new for Iraq, which has always stood by oppressed peoples."