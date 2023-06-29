Iraq Summons Swedish Ambassador to Protest Qur'an Burning Incident

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad on Thursday to express strong protest over the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur'an by a refugee of Iraqi origin in Stockholm, the Swedish capital.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, stated that the Swedish government had been requested to take "immediate and necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents that insult the Holy Quran."

Al-Sahhaf emphasized that while legal justifications and freedom of expression are respected, they "should not be used to justify insults to religious sanctities."

Swedish police had given Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, a protest permit under free-speech laws. But later, police said the incident was being investigated for incitement of hatred.

Momika set fire to a copy of the Quran before Stockholm's central mosque.

The action sparked anger among many nations.

Middle Eastern nations strongly criticized the burning, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Quran burning on Wednesday took place as Muslims worldwide celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha.