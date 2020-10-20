Iraq’ Speaker of meets with the Kurdistan Democratic Party

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Speaker of Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi meets today Tuesday with a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Jaafar Ibrahim.

“Al-Halbousi discussed with the Kurdistan Democratic Party the latest political and security developments in the country and ways to strengthening cooperation to complete important legislation for the coming period." A statement by Al-Halbousi’s office said.

The statement condemned the attack on the headquarters of “the party” and which requires all political parties to unify.”

The statement called on the federal government to conduct serious investigations in this regard and to prevent such violations.”

Scores of PMF protesters stormed this morning, the fifth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in Baghdad, as videos rang out increasingly angry demonstrations over the recent statements of the Kurdish leader, Hoshyar Zebari.

Videos showed the protestors removed the Party’s flag from its main flagpole and burned it, they also destroyed the contents of the headquarters while the security forces did not arrest any involved.

In the other hand, Balad’s massacre in Saladin governorate on Saturday resulted in eight people were shot dead, while the fate of four others remained unknown.

Political and human rights parties accused Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq after one of its fighters were killed in the same area.



