Iraq Seeks Gulf Cooperation to Recover Embezzled Funds Amid Positive Reaction to Government Policies

Shafaq News/ Iraq is seeking support from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to recover misappropriated Iraqi assets and pursue individuals involved in corruption cases, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani revealed on Monday.

Al-Sudani's remarks in a meeting with Jassem al-Badiwi, the GCC's Secretary-General, who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, explored future prospects of mutual cooperation in the fields of security, drug enforcement, culture, academia, and art.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to establishing substantial partnerships with neighboring and friendly countries in a bid to embrace its Arab, regional, and international surroundings.

The premier attached importance to continued coordination with GCC countries in the quest to retrieve looted Iraqi assets and wanted persons involved in corruption charges.

Al-Sudani also shed light on Iraq's preparations to the forthcoming 2023 Baghdad Conference on Economic Integration and Regional Stability.

Al-Badiwi, on his part, conveyed the Gulf leaders' greetings and satisfaction with Iraq's inspiring policies, along with their keen interest in bolstering regional security, contributing to the stability and growth of its people.

He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Iraq-Gulf Business Forum to be held in Sharjah next September, which is projected to strengthen the economic ties between GCC countries and Iraq.

Earlier today, the Federal Integrity Commission announced that Oman has extradited two former government officials who have been convicted in financial corruption cases to Iraq.