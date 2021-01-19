Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’ Security cell denied of being targeted by US forces in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-19T06:57:14+0000
Iraq’ Security cell denied of being targeted by US forces in Babel

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell denied, on Tuesday, that Iraqi security forces had been targeted in northern Babel.

The cell stated in a statement, "The news circulating in some media outlets and social networking sites about attacks on security forces in northern Babel Governorate, last night are not true."

For his part, a spokesman for the US Central Command, Bill Urban, said in a tweet, "Explosions reported earlier today about 40 miles outside of Baghdad, Iraq, in the town of Jurf Sakhar were not the result of U.S. military action." 

Reports circulated yesterday that the US bombed sites for the Iraqi army / Shiite factions in Jurf Sakhar north of Babel Governorate.

related

Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Date: 2020-07-28 05:32:56
Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

An explosion in a convoy of the International Coalition in Babel

Date: 2020-12-21 14:03:44
An explosion in a convoy of the International Coalition in Babel

Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

Date: 2020-08-13 19:17:42
Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-23 17:11:37
IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

The judiciary releases a health official in Babel on a bail

Date: 2020-08-19 12:03:54
The judiciary releases a health official in Babel on a bail

IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Date: 2020-12-27 11:40:22
IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

An attack on a convoy of the international coalition damages a civilian vehicle and injures a citizen

Date: 2020-09-02 17:40:04
An attack on a convoy of the international coalition damages a civilian vehicle and injures a citizen

Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla

Date: 2021-01-04 19:22:21
Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla