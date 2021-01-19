Iraq’ Security cell denied of being targeted by US forces in Babel

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell denied, on Tuesday, that Iraqi security forces had been targeted in northern Babel.

The cell stated in a statement, "The news circulating in some media outlets and social networking sites about attacks on security forces in northern Babel Governorate, last night are not true."

For his part, a spokesman for the US Central Command, Bill Urban, said in a tweet, "Explosions reported earlier today about 40 miles outside of Baghdad, Iraq, in the town of Jurf Sakhar were not the result of U.S. military action."

Reports circulated yesterday that the US bombed sites for the Iraqi army / Shiite factions in Jurf Sakhar north of Babel Governorate.