Iraq’ Security cell clarifies about Babel incident

Shafaq News / Iraqi Security Media Cell issued on Tuesday a statement about the bombings in Babel Governorate.

“Electric transmission pole towers in the Bahbahani area, north of Babel Governorate, have been attacked by ISIS.” The statement said.

“The incident coincides with booby-trapping of a power station on the outskirts of Jalawla district, and bombing Electric towers between Diyala and Kirkuk-Saladin borders which caused power cuts in areas of the three governorates.” It added.

Earlier today, The Security Media Cell denied that Iraqi security forces had been targeted by US forces in northern Babel.

The cell stated in a statement, "The news circulating in some media outlets and social networking sites about attacks on security forces in northern Babel Governorate, last night are not true."

For his part, a spokesman for the US Central Command, Bill Urban, said in a tweet, "Explosions reported earlier today about 40 miles outside of Baghdad, Iraq, in the town of Jurf Sakhar were not the result of U.S. military action."