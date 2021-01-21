Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’ Security and Defense Committee warns of other explosions in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T10:27:59+0000
Iraq’ Security and Defense Committee warns of other explosions in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee warned, on Thursday, of possible explosion sequences in the capital, Baghdad, following the twin suicide bombers who blew themselves up in crowd places in Tayaran Square, Bab al-Sharqi region.

A member of the committee, Abdul Khaleq Al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "no explosion hit for three years…The Bab Al-Sharqi explosion is caused by terrorists’ sleeper cells or to set political agendas."

He added, "The Interior and Military Intelligence and National Security duty is to seek information to arrest ISIS sleeper cells and terrorist groups," noting that "we warn of other explosions could occur in Baghdad and other governorates."

Hours earlier, two loud blasts had been heard in Baghdad resulted in at least 28 dead and more than 73 injuries.

A Security source told Shafaq News Agency, that two blasts hit Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The first blast hit when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Tayaran Square, while another near Granada cinema

related

A violent explosion rocks Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-04 20:47:39
A violent explosion rocks Baghdad

The commander of Iranian Quds Force in Baghdad as US-Iraqi dialogue approaches closer

Date: 2020-06-03 13:36:37
The commander of Iranian Quds Force in Baghdad as US-Iraqi dialogue approaches closer

Baghdad declares the recovery of more than 40 persons with corona

Date: 2020-03-21 10:55:58
Baghdad declares the recovery of more than 40 persons with corona

A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 18:06:53
A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

Date: 2020-10-13 10:16:30
Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 10:41:37
Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Date: 2020-03-08 12:25:29
Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-29 08:59:07
Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh