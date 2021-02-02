Iraq’ Security Media Cell confirmed the air strike against ISIS in Abu Ghraib district

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Security Media Cell confirmed the announced air strike against ISIS on Tuesday in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement "according to intelligence at the Ministry of Interior, Joint Operations Command coordinated with the Global Coalition aircraft which carried out a strike against ISIS in Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital."

"A force from the 55th Brigade of the 17th Division found at the scene four bodies of terrorists, as well as four explosive belts."

Earlier, A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the air strike targeted ISIS’ "Wali (Caliph) of southern Iraq, Abu Hassan al-Gharbawi.