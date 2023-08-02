Iraq Receives Six Boeing Aircraft, with Ten More Scheduled to Arrive Soon

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razaq Mheibes, announced on Wednesday the arrival of six new Boeing B737-8 MAX aircraft with ten more slated to be delivered in the coming years.

Speaking at a press conference held at Baghdad Airport, Mheibes stated, "Today, two of the very modern and highly advanced aircraft with high technology have arrived. They are from Boeing, as part of a contract between Iraq and Boeing for 16 aircraft of the B737-8 MAX model."

He added, "So far, six aircraft have arrived, and we are waiting for the arrival of ten more scheduled over the coming years. This project is part of the ministerial program of the government of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani."

Stressing the government's commitment, Mheibes pledged, "As we promised and vowed, we are keen to provide the best services to the Iraqi people, especially in the field of transportation, as we specialize in the transport sector."

The Iraqi Transport Minister assured that "the arrival of these aircraft and their entry into service within the Iraqi fleet from today represents a qualitative leap in the level of service provided to the Iraqi citizen in particular, and to travelers on Iraqi airlines in general."

The minister praised the efforts of engineers at Iraq Airways in successfully repairing the first of the aircraft that had been out of service for more than three years.

Lamenting previous governments' inaction towards these grounded planes, especially given their modernity, Mheibes announced that "the airway's staff have begun repairing these planes and succeeded in repairing the first one that entered service as of yesterday. This is a significant success for the Iraqi government."

He expressed hope that "the staff of Iraqi Airways will continue to work diligently day and night to repair the remaining aircraft."