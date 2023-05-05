Iraq Receives 6,000 Artifacts from the British Museum to Preserve Its Cultural Heritage

Shafaq News/ Iraq has taken a significant step towards preserving its cultural heritage by receiving 6,000 artifacts borrowed from the British Museum for study purposes since 1923.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, the Iraqi ambassador to London, Jaafar al-Sadr, and a group of Iraqi Ministry of Culture employees.

The artifacts will be transported directly to Baghdad by a presidential plane, with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid present for their arrival.

Iraq's rich cultural heritage has been threatened due to conflict and instability, resulting in increased smuggling of antiquities out of Iraq.

To combat this issue, Iraq has strengthened its laws on cultural heritage protection, increased border security measures, and worked with international organizations to recover looted artifacts.