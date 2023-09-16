Iraq ranks 50th in global influence: CEOWORLD

Shafaq News/ Iraq stands at the 50th position globally and 4th in the Arab region in the 2023 most influential countries ranking by CEOWORLD magazine.

Global Overview

The United States leads with a score of 95.29 out of 100, showcasing dominance in several sectors including technology and military strength. It is followed closely by China (95.09) and Russia (94.26). Other countries in the top five include India (94.16) and France (94.15).

Arab Region Standing

In the Arab region, Saudi Arabia is the most influential, followed by the UAE (33rd globally) and Egypt (41st globally). Iraq comes in fourth in the region and 50th globally with a score of 83.1.

Other Arab countries in the list include:

- Qatar: 55th globally

- Algeria: 56th globally

- Kuwait: 58th globally

- Morocco: 61st globally

- Oman: 69th globally

- Jordan: 91st globally

Bottom Rankings

Grenada found itself at the bottom of the list globally, just below Comoros at the 194th position.

The rankings were based on various factors including economic, military strength, and technological advancements, according to CEOWORLD magazine.