Iraq’ President of the Supreme Judicial Council receives the US ambassador

Shafaq News / Iraq’ President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the US ambassador in Baghdad discussed, on Monday the arrest warrant against US officials.

A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council stated that Judge Fayeq Zaidan received the US ambassador in Baghdad, Matthew Toller to discuss the handover of wanted on charges of killing the deputy head of the PMF Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

No further details are released.

Earlier, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has issued an arrest warrant for US president Donald Trump over Al-Muhandis assassination after Baghdad/ al-Rusafa Investigative Court judge completed the necessary legal procedures and recorded statements from Al-Muhandis family.

It said that Trump has been charged “in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” adding that the investigation “will continue to identify other participants in the commission of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

The deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was killed in the same attack that target Qassem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq.