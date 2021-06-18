Iraq, Pakistan to develop the economic relations between the two friendly countries

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister met on Friday his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, on the sidelines of their participation in Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

according to a statement by the Ministry, both sides discussed ways to enhance and develop the economic relations to “achieve the interest of the two friendly countries.”

The two sides also discussed energy, religious tourism, air traffic between Baghdad and Islamabad and other issues of common interests."

Hussein stressed that "Pakistan is an important partner for Iraq, and the two countries have deep-rooted relations including confronting terrorism and extremism."

The Iraqi Foreign Minister stressed the need to activate the Iraqi-Pakistani joint committee, and to implement agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

For his part, the Pakistani Foreign Minister expressed his country's desire to increase the "joint cooperation with Iraq in all fields, the most important of which is in combating terrorism and religious tourism."