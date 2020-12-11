Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraq’ PM offers sympathy over Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-11T20:58:08+0000
Iraq’ PM offers sympathy over Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi commented on Friday on the violent protests in Al- Sulaymaniyah Governorate for more than a week.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet, “we offered sympathy for our people in the Kurdistan Region, especially in Al-Sulaymaniyah," noting that "the anger could be justified, it is a result of years and decades."

The Iraqi Prime Minister pledged to respond to the people's demands in the Region and all over Iraq.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

Protesters set fire to the government's headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Dead and wounded resulted in.

related

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

Date: 2020-09-22 15:47:29
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Date: 2020-07-25 14:55:20
Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Date: 2020-09-10 15:23:04
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Date: 2020-08-13 17:18:41
Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Bayariq Al-Khair calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign from his position

Date: 2020-11-29 09:54:34
Bayariq Al-Khair calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign from his position

Al-Kadhimi will meet with the Shiite political forces today, a source revealed

Date: 2020-09-24 11:35:10
Al-Kadhimi will meet with the Shiite political forces today, a source revealed

The Iraqi PM to protect the state’s prestige

Date: 2020-09-01 17:32:08
The Iraqi PM to protect the state’s prestige