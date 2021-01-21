Iraq’ PM hold an emergency response meeting

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters to follow up the twin explosion issue.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the meeting is attended by the Minister of Interior, Baghdad Operations Commander, Baghdad Police Commander, Joint Operations Commander and the National Security Adviser.

Two loud blasts had been heard today Thursday in Baghdad resulted in at least 32 dead and 110 injuries.

A Security source told Shafaq News Agency, that two blasts hit Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The blasts hit when two suicide bombers blew themselves up separately in the Tayaran Square.