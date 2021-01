Shafaq News / The Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi, announced, on Thursday, that the number of people injured exceeds 110 and 32 were killed as a result of the two explosions

The minister added; out of 110, 36 wounded people are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Two loud blasts had been heard today Thursday in Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The blasts hit when two suicide bombers blew themselves up separately in the Tayaran Square.