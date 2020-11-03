Report

Iraq’ PM adviser is arrested in corruption probes

Date: 2020-11-03T08:32:16+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Committee for Investigating Corruption Cases arrested, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister advisor and former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Raad Al-Haris. A source said.

Last August, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi forms a committee to investigate corruption cases headed by General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

According to Transparency International's index, Iraq is one of the most corrupt countries in the world over the past years.

Corruption and security tensions and drop in oil prices are the main reasons for the successive governments' failure to reform.

It is noteworthy that PM launched an anti-corruption campaign arresting former and current officials after the supreme religious authority for Shiites in Iraq, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called for "accounting the corrupters."


