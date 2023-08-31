Iraq, Oman resume flights after a two-decade interruption

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of flight operations to and from the Sultanate of Oman this Thursday.

Ending a twenty-year hiatus, an Airbus from Muscat International Airport (OOMS) landed at Baghdad International Airport earlier today.

Abbas Sabbar al-Baydani, Director-General of the General Company for Air Navigation Services, remarked, "Guided by the vision of Transport Minister Razzaq Mohebis Al-Saadawi to broaden our aviation vistas, and after securing all requisite clearances, an Airbus A2ON, bearing the flight number OMS516 and registration REG/A4OOVE from Salam Air of Oman, landed successfully."

"Ahead of the Arba'een pilgrimage, flights are slated to be daily. Post the pilgrimage, the frequency will adjust to three times weekly," he said, extending gratitude to all who played a role in this achievement.