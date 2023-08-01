Iraq: "New Generation" Movement Ends Alliance with "Emtidad"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the "New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed)" movement ended its alliance with the "Extension (Emtidad)" movement, citing unspecified "problems" as the reason for their decision.

The leader of the New Generation, Sarwa Abdelwahed, said on Twitter, "When we, the New Generation, decided to ally with the Emtidad Movement we were confident that Dr. Alaa Al-Rikabi is worthy of this trust. We still have faith in his honesty and dedication to our country. However, the challenges facing this movement appear to surpass the sincerity of Al-Rikabi and some of his colleagues. Hence, we announce the end of this alliance and wish them success in their ongoing approach of conscious reform."

In December 2021, both political movements declared the establishment of a new parliamentary alliance called the "Alliance for Iraq," comprising 18 deputies.

The "New Generation Movement" bloc, led by Shaswar Abdelwahed, and the "Emtidad" bloc, led by Alaa al-Rikabi, represent the anti-government popular movement. Each of these blocs secured nine seats in the parliamentary elections held on October 10, 2021.

The end of the alliance could significantly impact the Iraqi political landscape since the New Generation Movement is one of the largest Kurdish parties in Iraq, and its departure from the Emtidad bloc could weaken the bloc's position.