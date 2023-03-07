Iraq, Netherlands to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in agriculture, tourism, climate change, education, and water management with the Netherlands.

The ministry's media office said in a statement that Hussein received the Dutch Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary Marcel de Vink today at the ministry building, where he expressed gratitude for Dutch cooperation in training Iraqi diplomatic personnel and supporting Iraq in various fields.

Hussein stressed the importance of activating and enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, climate change, education, and water management.

Hussein also confirmed the attendance of President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid, leading a high-level delegation, at the Water Summit sponsored by the Netherlands in New York this month, due to the extreme importance of this vital file for Iraq.

The minister highlighted Iraq's keenness to achieve stability and balance in the region, and establish better relations with countries based on common reconciliation.

For his part, the Dutch undersecretary confirmed the depth of bilateral relations with Iraq and the keenness to enhance cooperation and establish better joint relations, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields according to agreed-upon plans and committees.

The Dutch official praised Iraq's role in bringing together different parties from the region, and achieving security and political stability, welcoming Iraq's recent diplomatic initiatives and the restoration of its leading role in the region.