Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in Mosul thwarted on Saturday an ISIS attempt to target the city.

The Agency said in a statement today “the national security launched an operation after receiving information on the hotline 131 about a movement of ISIS elements in several areas of Mosul,” adding that “the Agency arrested seven terrorists who were planning to target the city."

The statement added that the arrested confessed of carrying out armed attacks against the Iraqi security forces.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.