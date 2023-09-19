"Iraq More Beautiful" campaign launched Nationwide, Baghdad and KRI excluded

Shafaq News / The office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced on Tuesday the launch of the "Iraq More Beautiful" campaign in all Iraqi provinces, except for the capital, Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Region. The campaign's plan includes the development of main roads, bridges, and riverbanks.

According to a document, it was decided to initiate a service campaign under the name "Iraq More Beautiful." Each province, except for Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, will form a team led by the General Coordinator for Provincial Affairs, Ahmed Abdul Zahra Al-Fatlawi. The team will also include the governor, directors of relevant departments, and a representative from the Prime Minister's office - Monitoring Division.

The document, signed by Ehsan Al-Awadi, the Director of the Office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, further explained that these teams will be responsible, similar to the "Baghdad More Beautiful" campaign, for preparing and supervising an emergency maintenance and development plan for main roads, bridges, public parks, and riverbanks. The campaign is set to last for six months, and the teams may enlist additional personnel as needed to accomplish their tasks.