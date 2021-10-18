Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq Minister of foreign affairs meets the US Special Envoy for Iran in Abu Dhabi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-18T14:44:31+0000
Iraq Minister of foreign affairs meets the US Special Envoy for Iran in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement, the two parties discussed political and security developments in the region and the US-Iranian relations.

The Iraqi minister stressed, "the importance of enhancing stability and introducing opportunities for coordination, especially since Iraq follows the principle of de-escalation and the consequent interests of all parties."

He referred to "the electoral process that took place on October 10, which reflected a popular demand and expressed the interest of the national forces."

For his part, Malley commended "Iraq's important role in the region and its quest to link between the countries of the region to resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful methods."

related

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Date: 2020-09-26 09:18:35
Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Hussein: Iraq is still in need of the U.S. forces

Date: 2021-07-21 21:42:35
Hussein: Iraq is still in need of the U.S. forces

Raisi says Iran ready for talks but not with Western 'pressure'

Date: 2021-09-05 19:39:20
Raisi says Iran ready for talks but not with Western 'pressure'

Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 14:58:10
Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Date: 2021-06-05 09:36:08
Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Senior ISIS arms supplier in the custody of security forces, SMC reported

Date: 2021-07-14 14:40:41
Senior ISIS arms supplier in the custody of security forces, SMC reported

Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-21 10:28:08
Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum