Iraq, Lebanon sign a memorandum for developing military relations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T08:40:17+0000
Iraq, Lebanon sign a memorandum for developing military relations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi and Lebanese Defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for developing military ties.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, Director of Information of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, said in a brief that "Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Inad Saadoun signed with his Lebanese counterpart, Maurice Salim, a memorandum of understanding for developing of bilateral military relations between the two countries."

Yesterday, Monday, Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Salim arrived in Baghdad in an official visit to discuss ties between Beirut and Baghdad.

Last June, Iraq has signed an agreement allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage.

In November 2021, The Iraqi Government approved another agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tons of gas oil.

