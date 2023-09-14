Iraq, Kurdistan's prime ministers convene for talks on financial disputes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday received a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his deputy, Qubad Talabani, a readout issued by his bureau said.

The meeting, according to the readout, laid emphasis on addressing the pressing need to resolve prevailing legal and financial disputes between the fedral and regional governments in line with the constitutional and legal framework.

The meeting, the readout said, aims to foster durable stability, away from discord and disagreements that have characterized previous engagements.

Al-Sudani highlighted the federal government's steadfast commitment to carving out solutions grounded in pragmatism and adherence to the rule of law. He stressed that the government's central approach remains fostering long-term stability that transcends past disputes.

Highlighting the government's ongoing efforts, al-Sudani assured that his government will spare no effort in safeguarding the welfare of all Iraqi citizens while ensuring that they are not impacted adversely by potential legal or administrative hindrances.

Earlier today, a high-ranking delegation led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Baghdad for talks on Kurdistan's share in the budget and the standardization of monthly salaries for public sector employees in the region.

The delegation included the region's Finance and Economy Minister Awat Sheikh Janab, Prime Minister's Secretary Omed Sabah, and Council of Ministers Secretary Amanj Rahim.