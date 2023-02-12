Iraq, Kurdistan's interior ministers hold talks on joint action against terrorism, organized crime

Shafaq News/ The interior minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Rebar Ahmed, and Iraq's interior minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari met on Sunday to discuss joint action against terrorism, organized crime, and drugs.

Al-Shammari, according to an official readout, laid emphasis on intensifying efforts and sustaining coordination between the federal and regional governments to bolster security and stability.

"The country's security is an indivisible unit," he said.

Ahmed commended Al-Shammari's efforts to fortify Iraq's security and maintain "fruitful cooperation", thereby serving the public interest of the entire country.

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) headed by the interior minister arrived in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, this morning for security and intelligence talks.