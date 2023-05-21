Iraq-Jordan to bolster anti-error, drug efforts

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of coordination with Jordan in combating drug trafficking and terrorism.

The media office of Al-Sudani, in a statement, confirmed that the Prime Minister had met with Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Abdullah Al-Faraya and his accompanying delegation. The bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing security cooperation were discussed, including exchanging expertise, facilitating entry for citizens from both countries, and discussing cooperation in confronting terrorism and extremism, and combating drug trafficking.

Al-Sudani pointed out the level of economic cooperation between Iraq and Jordan, and the mutual desire to develop it, which contributes to the promotion of development for both countries. He added that sustainable security forms the introduction to development and prosperity.

He underscored the necessity of facing security challenges in the region, and the importance of high-level coordination between the two countries, "in order to counter the menace of drugs that now poses a danger to our youth and threatens the fabric of our societies."

On his part, the Jordanian Minister conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Prime Minister, expressing his wishes for further development and prosperity for Iraq, and praising the efforts of Iraqi security forces in fighting terrorism, which poses a real threat to all countries in the region and the world.

The Jordanian Minister expressed his government's desire to cooperate with Iraq in various security files, primarily combating drugs and joint cooperation in addressing this issue.