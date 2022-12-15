Iraq, Jordan discuss joint investments in Phosphate, Silicon, and other minerals

Shafaq News/ Baghdad is considering investments in Phosphate, Silicon, and other mineral resources in partnership with Amman, Iraq's minister of industry, Khalid Battal al-Najm, said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Salih al-Karabsheh, on Thursday.

The press conference followed a meeting with Jordan's minister of industry and trade Yussif al-Shemali, the head of the Arab department in the Jordanian foreign ministry, and a group of other senior officials.

The meeting, according to an official readout, discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Jordan and both countries' preparations for a meeting of the joint committee in the next few months.

Battal commended the progress the two Arab countries have made toward establishing a joint economic venture, indicating that a consultant office is currently drawing the blueprints while the work is underway to finalize other aspects of the project.

The Jordanian industry minister said that Iraq and Jordan share a complementary relation that preserves the interests of their respective people, noting that the joint venture would create job opportunities and offer a focal point for both countries' industries.

The Jordanian minister of mineral resources commended the historic ties between Jordan and Iraq, laying emphasis on sharing experiences as a means to develop investments in mineral resources.

Al-Kharabsheh shed light on studies on Phosphate investments and other strategic projects that might benefit both two countries.

The meeting touched upon the under-construction trilateral coordination council between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, the bilateral cooperation protocol, Silicon and Phosphate investments, and other issues of mutual interest.