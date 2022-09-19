Iraq, Jordan, and France discuss holding the 2nd session of Baghdad Conference in Amman

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met with his Jordanian and French counterparts on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed an Iraqi delegation to New York to participate in the UNGA, the principal policy-making organ of the United Nations.

Hussein, the Jordanian Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Minister Catherine Colonna discussed holding the 2nd session of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Amman. According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The three officials discussed the Conference's plan, which aims to "continue the dialogue among the three countries, boost the cooperation and stability in the region, build economic partnerships, and protect Iraq from external threats."

On August 28, 2021, many leaders and Presidents participated in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The Conference focused on security, reconstruction, foreign investment, climate change, and political, economic, and security partnerships in Iraq, supporting constructive dialogue in the region.