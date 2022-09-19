Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq, Jordan, and France discuss holding the 2nd session of Baghdad Conference in Amman

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-19T21:44:18+0000
Iraq, Jordan, and France discuss holding the 2nd session of Baghdad Conference in Amman

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met with his Jordanian and French counterparts on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed an Iraqi delegation to New York to participate in the UNGA, the principal policy-making organ of the United Nations.

Hussein, the Jordanian Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Minister Catherine Colonna discussed holding the 2nd session of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Amman. According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The three officials discussed the Conference's plan, which aims to "continue the dialogue among the three countries, boost the cooperation and stability in the region, build economic partnerships, and protect Iraq from external threats."

On August 28, 2021, many leaders and Presidents participated in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The Conference focused on security, reconstruction, foreign investment, climate change, and political, economic, and security partnerships in Iraq, supporting constructive dialogue in the region.

related

Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Date: 2021-06-27 17:21:31
Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2021-11-14 21:51:37
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Raisi says Iran ready for talks but not with Western 'pressure'

Date: 2021-09-05 19:39:20
Raisi says Iran ready for talks but not with Western 'pressure'

Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 11:57:35
Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Date: 2021-07-14 12:58:15
Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

Date: 2021-11-19 07:06:48
The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

France calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2022-04-06 17:38:30
France calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo