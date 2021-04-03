Iraq-Jordan-Egypt to hold a summit next Thursday in Baghdad, Source

Shafaq News / A government source revealed on Saturday that the tripartite summit of the leaders of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt will be held next week in the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan will arrive in Baghdad next Thursday to hold the tripartite summit alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Earlier, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced postponement of the summit due to trains’ collision in Sohag, Egypt which resulted in 32 dead.

This will be the second summit. The first was held last August in the Jordanian capital, Amman.