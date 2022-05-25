Iraq, Iran to discuss climate challenges

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with Iran to form technical delegations from both countries to discuss climate challenges.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Iraqi foreign minister, Fouad Hussein, and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, discussed, in a phone call, the climate changes in the region and the dust storms that covered Iraq and Iran in the past days.

The two sides reviewed the region's most critical climatic challenges, such as dust storms, drought, desertification, biodiversity loss, and water shortage.

According to the statement, both sides agreed to form a group of Iraqi and Iranian technicians to study the two countries' climate challenges.

It is worth noting that Iraqi airports were suspended, and hundreds were transferred to hospitals due to the dust storms that chocked Iraq in the last weeks. Iran and the Gulf countries were also affected by the storms.