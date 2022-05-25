Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq, Iran to discuss climate challenges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-25T19:06:07+0000
Iraq, Iran to discuss climate challenges

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with Iran to form technical delegations from both countries to discuss climate challenges.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Iraqi foreign minister, Fouad Hussein, and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, discussed, in a phone call, the climate changes in the region and the dust storms that covered Iraq and Iran in the past days.

The two sides reviewed the region's most critical climatic challenges, such as dust storms, drought, desertification, biodiversity loss, and water shortage.

According to the statement, both sides agreed to form a group of Iraqi and Iranian technicians to study the two countries' climate challenges.

It is worth noting that Iraqi airports were suspended, and hundreds were transferred to hospitals due to the dust storms that chocked Iraq in the last weeks. Iran and the Gulf countries were also affected by the storms.

related

Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Date: 2020-07-31 09:44:23
Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Iran's IRGC claims responsibility for Erbil's missile attack

Date: 2022-03-13 11:25:11
Iran's IRGC claims responsibility for Erbil's missile attack

More than 253 military operations were carried against ISIS in 2020

Date: 2020-12-19 17:30:42
More than 253 military operations were carried against ISIS in 2020

Iraq's Speaker of Parliament receives his Jordanian counterpart

Date: 2021-09-02 13:25:55
Iraq's Speaker of Parliament receives his Jordanian counterpart

P"RO-Iranian Militias are a real threat to Iraq", Saudi prince says

Date: 2021-08-06 09:55:53
P"RO-Iranian Militias are a real threat to Iraq", Saudi prince says

Turkey suspends its flights to and from Iraq until next September

Date: 2020-08-02 10:21:21
Turkey suspends its flights to and from Iraq until next September

Turkey responds to Iraq and launches an Airstrike on Iraqi land

Date: 2020-08-12 12:29:48
Turkey responds to Iraq and launches an Airstrike on Iraqi land

Parliamentary Finance: It is impossible to proceed without a budget

Date: 2020-06-08 19:43:43
Parliamentary Finance: It is impossible to proceed without a budget