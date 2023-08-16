Iraq, Iran sign new border security memorandum

Shafaq News / Iraq and Iran came together on Wednesday to ink a memorandum of understanding aimed at bolstering border security and streamlining the entry of Arbaeen pilgrims destined for Karbala.

Iranian Border Guard Commander, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, confirmed the signing alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Major General Mohammed Al-Saeedi. The accord underscores the exchange of information, joint patrols, and maneuvers to enhance the movement and safety of visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Fars News Agency, seven border crossings will be opened, including three within the Kurdistan region, to facilitate the passage of pilgrims.