Iraq, Iran pledge enhanced security cooperation to combat terrorism, narcotics abuse

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering security ties between the two nations in a bid to address shared challenges.

During a meeting in Baghdad, Rashid commended the existing security agreement between Iraq and Iran, highlighting its role in safeguarding border security and countering terrorism. Baqeri, in turn, reiterated Iran's unwavering support for Iraq's efforts to "consolidate its security and stability."

The two leaders discussed avenues for future collaboration in the political and economic spheres, in addition to joint efforts to combat narcotics trade and terrorism.

Rashid reiterated Iraq's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an end to violence and a just resolution to the long-standing conflict.