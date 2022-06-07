Iraq, Iran mull over expanding relations

Shafaq News / The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian said that in their Tuesday meeting, he and the Minister of Interior of Iraq Othman al-Ghanmi talked about ways to tackle dust storms as well as lifting limitations for Iranians crossing into Iraq for Arbaeen rituals.

The two ministers have also underlined the need to maintain stability and security, including cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Al-Ghanmi met with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi where they signed two security and pilgrimage MoUs.

After meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Tuesday, Othman al-Ghanmi said that the issue of security of the two countries' shared borders, illegal border crossings, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and many other issues was discussed in today's meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Al-Ghanmi added that the COVID-19 pandemic hurt travelers between the two countries. Nowadays, passenger flights between the two countries and the visa waiver for passengers entering by flight are effective; that is to say, Iranian passengers who enter Iraq by air do not need a visa.

He continued: "Yesterday before I visited Tehran, I received an agreement from the Iraqi government and the Prime Minister that 2,000 pilgrims can enter Iraq by crossing borders through the visa waiver program.

(Iran Press)