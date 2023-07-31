Iraq, Iran to discuss border security and pilgrim access

Shafaq News / Minister of Interior, Abd al-Amir al-Shamri, and his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Vahidi, convened a meeting on Monday at al-Munthiriyah border crossing in Diyala.

The two sides engaged in discussions regarding the reinforcement of Iraq's borders with Iran and preparations underway to open the post for Iranian pilgrims during the visit of Imam Hussein's Arbaeen.

Present at the meeting were the Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad, the Governor of Kermanshah, the Border Forces Commander, and several other security leaders.