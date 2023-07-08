Iraq, Iran Agree to Establish Joint Security Headquarters on Their Border

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, on Saturday declared an agreement with Iran to set up joint security headquarters near their joint borders in a bid to regulate the movement of pilgrims ahead of the holy month of Muharram.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Vahidi, following a meeting at the Zurbatiya border crossing in Iraq's Wasit governorate.

Al-Shammari and his counterpart said they discussed preparations for the Imam Hussain Arbaeen visit through the land border crossings, with ceremonies starting from the first day of the Hejri month of Safar until the 20th of the same month at the land border crossings.

Al-Shammari unveiled an agreement to share information between the two sides and establish joint headquarters on the border between the two countries in order to manage the movement of the pilgrims and their procession during the pilgrimage period.