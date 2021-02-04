Report

Iraq’ Intelligence seizes explosive belts in Al-Anbar desert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T06:50:23+0000
Iraq’ Intelligence seizes explosive belts in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Intelligence found on Thursday ISIS hideouts on the strip along the border with Al-Anbar desert, western Iraq.

The Agency said in a statement “A joint operation of the Intelligence and the border guard’s forces resulted in the seizure of two ISIS hideouts in the Nahdatayn area deep inside the desert in Al-Anbar Governorate, which had previously been hit by the US-Led Coalition.”

According to the statement, one of the hideouts contained 11 explosive belts to supply the so-called “Al-Anbar Sector” and the “southern state (Wilayat) of ISIS.”

 In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.

