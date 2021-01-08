Iraq’ Intelligence launched three operations against ISIS

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested ISIS militant and seized explosives devices.

The Intelligence Services stated that one wanted terrorist was arrested in the Albu Farraj area, north of Ramadi district.

Another statement confirmed that Intelligence cooperate Al-Jazeera Operations Command and the commandos seized Equipment and explosive devices in an ISIS hideout in the Al-Zawiya area in the Al-Shamiya desert, west of Anbar."

In a third statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, the Intelligence said it destroyed a warehouse which supply ISIS militants with food and equipment, in the Al-Hussainat area, northeast of Ar-Rutba district Western Anbar Governorate.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.