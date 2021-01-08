Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’ Intelligence launched three operations against ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T06:41:24+0000
Iraq’ Intelligence launched three operations against ISIS

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested ISIS militant and seized explosives devices.

The Intelligence Services stated that one wanted terrorist was arrested in the Albu Farraj area, north of Ramadi district.

Another statement confirmed that Intelligence cooperate Al-Jazeera Operations Command and the commandos seized Equipment and explosive devices in an ISIS hideout in the Al-Zawiya area in the Al-Shamiya desert, west of Anbar."

In a third statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, the Intelligence said it destroyed  a warehouse which supply ISIS militants  with food and equipment, in the Al-Hussainat area, northeast of Ar-Rutba district Western Anbar Governorate.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-07 18:38:11
CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

New details about ISIS infiltration from Syria

Date: 2020-08-14 08:51:47
New details about ISIS infiltration from Syria

PMF: ISIS launches attacks in areas taking advantage of the current security and political situation

Date: 2019-12-02 10:46:16
PMF: ISIS launches attacks in areas taking advantage of the current security and political situation

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-26 11:45:34
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

ISIS Attacks Surge in Iraq Amid Debate on U.S. Troop Levels

Date: 2020-06-11 09:13:12
ISIS Attacks Surge in Iraq Amid Debate on U.S. Troop Levels

Germany extends its military mission in Iraq

Date: 2019-09-18 13:15:15
Germany extends its military mission in Iraq

Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-03 15:24:11
Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin