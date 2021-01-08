Iraq’ Intelligence launched operations against ISIS in Saladin and Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T20:15:57+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Military Intelligence on Friday arrested two ISIS militants and seized explosives devices. The Intelligence Services said in a statement that the two wanted terrorists were arrested in the Al-Karma district, East of Anbar Governorate in cooperation with Anbar Operations Command and the Iraqi Army. The statement confirmed that Intelligence also seized Equipment and explosive devices in Zankoura area, Ramadi." In the same context, The Intelligence coordinates with Saladin units to seize Equipment and explosive devices found in an ISIS hideout in the Al-Khanouka area, Shirqat, Saladin Governorate." In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

