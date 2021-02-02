Iraq’ Intelligence arrests five ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Five terrorists were arrested today in Kirkuk Governorate. Iraq’ intelligence Service announced on Tuesday.

The Agency said in a statement, "Intelligence detachments have arrested five ISIS members, including a woman, in separate areas of Kirkuk governorate."

The statement added that the terrorists worked in various locations within ISIS, and some of them participated in operations against the security forces.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.