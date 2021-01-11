Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Shafaq News / the Intelligence Service in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior on Monday arrested on Monday ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin governorates.

"Based on Intelligence, our detachments arrested two ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and one other in Saladin" A statement by the Ministry said.

“The detainees admitted belonging to ISIS and their participation in terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.