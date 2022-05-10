Iraq’ Intelligence arrested three terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Intelligence arrested three terrorists collecting information about the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Cell added that the 14th Division of the Intelligence indicated that three elements belonging to the so-called “Nahawand Division” affiliated with ISIS provided the terrorist organization with information about the locations and movements of the Iraqi army and the PMF members to carry out their terrorist operations against them.

“A joint intelligence team arrested them in the village of Shamit, Hawija district, Kirkuk. They are a man and two women.”

The Nahawand is the 6th military division in the so-called “the Army of the caliphate” of ISIS. It was active before 2017 in the “Tigris State (Wilayat Dijlah),” which includes the cities of Qayyarah, Shirqat, and Zab. its headquarters was located in the Qayyarah district, 60 km south of Mosul.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.