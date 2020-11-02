Iraq ‘Human Rights Commission demands to protect the journalists

Shafaq News / the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq called on Monday for protecting journalists and account those who prosecute them.

In the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the commission said, “Collaboration between the security and judicial authorities is mandatory criminal investigation to prosecute the perpetrators, in order to provide a peaceful environment that preserves the rights of journalists."

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2 November as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ in General Assembly Resolution”. The Resolution urged Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on 2 November 2013.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges Member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies. It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference.