Iraq’ High Commission condemned prosecuting the suicide bombers in a crowd area

Shafaq News / the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq criticized, on Thursday, the security forces of chasing two suicide bombers in crowded public places which caused the terrorists to blow themselves up.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major Gen. Yahya Rasool, said in a statement, that "twin terrorist attacks hit in the Bab al-Sharqi district in Baghdad, Thursday morning, when two suicide bombers blew themselves up while being chased by the security forces... "

A member of the Commission, Ali Al-Bayati, said in a statement "The attacks in the Tayaran Square, center of the Capital is a marked resurgence of terrorism and it’s clearly an indication of a security weakness."

"The intelligence effort must inhibit the perpetrators from reaching the citizens and not prosecuting them in the crowd area." Al-Bayati added.

Hours earlier, two loud blasts had been heard in Baghdad resulted in at least 28 dead and more than 73 injuries.

A Security source told Shafaq News Agency, that two blasts hit Bab al-Sharqi district in the capital Baghdad.

The first blast hit when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Tayaran Square, while another near Granada cinema