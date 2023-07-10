Iraq Grapples with Power Crisis and Calls for Detachment of Energy File from Political Considerations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Committee of Electricity and Energy called on the government to pressure the United States to separate the energy file from political considerations.

Committee chair Muhammad Nuri al-Abdrabuh emphasized that Iraq has fulfilled its financial obligations to Iran and attributed the root cause of the problem to U.S. sanctions.

The committee urged the Iraqi government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to diplomatically pressure relevant countries to shield Iraq from political disputes that burden the population.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a party in power in Iraq, held Washington responsible for the ongoing electricity crisis and called on the government to engage with the U.S. to address Iranian gas import dues without politicizing the matter.

Last June, Ahmed Musa, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, announced that Iraq had paid all its dues for Iranian gas imports, with the funds deposited in the Trust Fund at the Trade Bank of Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity dismissed reports claiming a sudden halt in Iranian gas exports without prior notice. Spokesperson Ahmed Al-Abadi clarified that while the gas supply had decreased from 45 to 20 million cubic meters, ongoing dialogues with Iran were underway to ensure the agreed-upon gas amounts were delivered.

Simultaneously, angry citizens took to the streets in Wasit, Karbala, and other regions across Iraq to protest the worsening electricity situation.

Demonstrators demanded an improvement in the power supply and criticized the government for failing to fulfill promises to resolve the electricity crisis.

Demonstrator Ahmed Firas highlighted the severe electricity shortage despite the substantial investment in the electrical system, expressing surprise at Iraq's dependence on electricity imports from neighboring countries.

Iraq's heavy reliance on Iranian gas for electricity generation has raised concerns amidst the worsening power crisis.

U.S. sanctions have hindered the transfer of funds, making it challenging for Iraq to meet its financial obligations for gas imports.

The lack of a reliable electricity supply has led to frequent blackouts and widespread dissatisfaction among the population, fueling protests in various governorates.